Israeli army shells Rafah, raids northern Gaza refugee camp despite ceasefire

The Israeli army struck the southern Gaza Strip early Monday and advanced into a refugee camp in central Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on several areas in Rafah, in the south, simultaneously with artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles in the northern parts of the city.

In northern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers entered the Jabalia refugee camp, from which forces withdrew as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli quadcopter drones launched heavy fire while the army forces bulldozed some buildings before leaving the camp, the sources added.

In Gaza City, military vehicles that were stationed in the Israeli-controlled yellow zone opened fire towards residential neighborhoods in the eastern areas of the city.

There have been no reports of casualties.

The Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, resulting in the death of 401 Palestinians.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.





