Spain’s ruling Socialists endure major setback in regional poll

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's party suffered a heavy defeat Sunday in elections in the Extremadura autonomous community in west-central Spain as the far-right Vox party made significant gains.

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) secured only 18 of the 65 seats in the regional assembly, down from the 28 they won in the previous 2023 election — their poorest regional showing ever in Extremadura, according to reports.

The Socialists had governed the region for decades.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) called the election in the hope of securing an absolute majority, but while it emerged as the largest party Sunday with 29 seats, it fell short.

As a result, the PP will again have to rely on the Vox party, which increased its representation from five to 11 seats, to pass legislation.

Spain's regional governments have authority over major policy areas including culture, health care, education and infrastructure.

The vote in Extremadura was regarded as a test of the PSOE's broader prospects as it leads lead the minority national coalition.





