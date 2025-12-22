EAEU leaders sign free trade agreement with Indonesia following summit in Russia

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed a free trade agreement with Indonesia following a summit held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

EAEU leaders inked 20 documents after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest supranational body in the economic union, which was formed under a treaty that entered into force in January 2015, the Kremlin said in a statement Sunday.

Among the documents signed was a free trade agreement that according to the statement was, "between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Republic of Indonesia, on the other hand."

A narrow-format meeting was first held in St. Petersburg, bringing together the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Armenia's prime minister.

An expanded session later included Uzbekistan's president, along with the Cuban and Iranian ambassadors to Russia. Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso also took part in the council's efforts, the Kremlin noted.

The EAEU was formed under a treaty signed in May 2014 that entered into force in January 2015. Its members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The economic union also includes four observer states, namely Cuba, Iran, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.

Moldova has pursued accession to the EU since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. It was granted candidate status later that year, and the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Chisinau in December 2023.





