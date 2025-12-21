UK Premier Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shake hands as they hold a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, Britain. (REUTERS File Photo)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement, the UK Prime Minister's office said the pair discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Sunday afternoon.

"The Prime Minister updated on work by the Coalition of the Willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities," it added.

It came after Starmer co-chaired a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing last week as the parties agreed this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine, its people, and for the security we all share across the Euro-Atlantic region.

The leaders also discussed the situation on the ground in Gaza, where more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, Israel continues to violate the agreement by failing to allow in the agreed quantities of medical aid trucks, deepening what the health ministry described as a critical and ongoing health emergency.

The statement noted that Starmer also updated on the appointment of the new British Ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, saying the appointment would further deepen the relationship between the two countries.

The British government appointed Turner on Thursday as the new British ambassador to the US, replacing Peter Mandelson, who was sacked in September amid controversy over his links with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.