US pursues 3rd Venezuelan tanker amid escalating tensions

An oil tanker is seen on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela's western state of Zulia March 1, 2008. (REUTERS File photo)

US forces are pursuing another Venezuelan oil tanker amid escalating tensions in the Caribbean, and if it is seized, it will be the third ship intercepted since Dec. 10, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard "operation" targets the Bella 1 tanker, a Panamanian-flagged vessel sanctioned by the US, which is en route to Venezuela to load oil, the media outlet said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Neither the US nor Venezuela has issued an official statement on the latest operation.

The incident follows the boarding of the Centuries supertanker on Saturday and the Skipper on Dec. 10.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.

US President Donald Trump declared a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

Venezuela condemns US actions as "international piracy."

Washington has said the measures aim to combat corruption and drug trafficking, while Caracas accuses the US of using anti-narcotics efforts as a pretext to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power and gain control over Venezuela's oil resources.























