Russia lacks capability to conquer Ukraine or Europe: US intelligence chief

The US director of national intelligence said Sunday that the US intelligence community does not assess that Russia has the capability to conquer Europe or even Ukraine.

Tulsi Gabbard made the remarks in a post on US social media company X, responding to reports alleging that the US intelligence community supports the EU and NATO views that Russia aims to invade or conquer Europe.

She accused what she called "deep state warmongers and their propaganda media" of attempting to undermine US President Donald Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and Europe by spreading false narratives.

"Deep State warmongers and their Propaganda Media are again trying to undermine President Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine—and indeed Europe—by falsely claiming that the 'US intelligence community' agrees to and supports EU/NATO viewpoint that Russia's aim is to invade/conquer Europe (in order to gin up support for their pro-war policies)," Gabbard said.

She stressed that such claims are designed to generate public support for pro-war policies and to escalate the conflict.

"The truth is that US intelligence assesses that Russia does not even have the capability to conquer and occupy Ukraine, what to speak of 'invading and occupying' Europe," she added.