Austrian painter Arnulf Rainer dies at 96

Austrian artist Rainer poses for photographers in front of an overpainted portrait of psychoanalyst Freud in Vienna (REUTERS File Photo)

Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer ⁠has died at the age of 96, Austrian ‍news agency APA reported on Sunday.

A ‌versatile and ‍often provocative exponent of abstract art, Rainer was considered one of Austria's leading postwar artists and was a pioneer of Art Informel in his ⁠homeland. His works featured in major art museums around the world.

Both painter and graphic artist, Rainer was initially ‌drawn to surrealism, but from the 1950s he became renowned for what he called "overpainting" - ‍painting over existing ‍works or pictures, frequently ‍images of ⁠himself or ‍those created by him.

Austrian state broadcaster ORF said Rainer died ⁠on ‌Thursday.





























