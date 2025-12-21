Jordanian foreign minister begins visit to Saudi Arabia for talks

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi began a working visit to Riyadh on Sunday to meet his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

A statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Safadi's discussions are expected to focus on ways to further develop relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as fast-moving regional developments, particularly those related to the Gaza Strip.

A fragile ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed nearly 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The Israeli army has killed at least 401 Palestinians and injured 1,108 others in attacks since the ceasefire, according to the latest figures of the Gaza Government Media Office.