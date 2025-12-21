North Macedonian president says ties with Türkiye will continue to strengthen

North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said on Sunday that she believes relations with Türkiye will continue to grow stronger, citing friendship and mutual respect between the two countries.

"I believe that in the coming period, together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to further deepen these relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect," Siljanovska-Davkova said at an event in Skopje.

Her remarks came during a reception marking Turkish Language Education Day on Dec. 21 and the 20th anniversary of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Skopje Program Coordination Office.

Siljanovska-Davkova called the Turkish community in the North one of the strongest links between the two nations.

Türkiye's ambassador to Skopje, Fatih Ulusoy, said North Macedonia stands out as a country where diverse ethnic, religious, and cultural communities coexist peacefully, noting that within this positive picture, the Turkish community—one of the country's ancient and founding peoples and its loyal citizens—holds a special place.