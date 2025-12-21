Poland arrests man accused of offering to spy for foreign intelligence

Polish authorities arrested a man accused of offering to spy for foreign intelligence services, country's minister coordinating the special services announced late Saturday.

"On Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, a court ordered a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention for a period of three months against a 40-year-old Polish citizen who was charged with declaring readiness to act on behalf of a foreign intelligence service," Tomasz Siemoniak wrote on US social media platform X.

Siemoniak said that searches uncovered evidence indicating the suspect had been gathering materials documenting, among other things, railway shipments of military equipment.

A spokesperson for the minister reportedly told Polish state news agency PAP that no further details could be disclosed at this stage.





