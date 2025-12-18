Washington, Moscow teams meeting this weekend to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace process: Report

Delegations from the US and Russia are expected to meet in Florida this weekend in a bid to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The Russian delegation to the meeting in Miami is expected to include Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for President Vladimir Putin who has participated in previous discussions, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to Anadolu's request for comment.

The meeting would be the latest in a series focused on a peace framework to end the war that has been going on for nearly four years.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner held talks with Ukrainian and European officials in Germany last weekend and earlier this week.

Washington and Kyiv discussed a 20-point peace plan and economic agendas during the Berlin meetings.

In November, officials met in Geneva and drafted a "refined peace framework," updating an earlier 28-point US plan.

Witkoff and Kushner then met with Putin in Moscow on Dec. 2 to discuss the draft framework.

Later, the US and Ukraine delegations held follow-up talks in Florida, which both sides described as constructive.