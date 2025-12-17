Zelensky accuses Russia of wanting to continue Ukraine war, reiterates need for guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Moscow of wanting to continue the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reiterating the need for guarantees for his country.

"Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war. And these signals are not only for us," Zelensky said in an evening video address published on Telegram.

Expressing it is important that Ukraine's partners "not only see them but also respond" to these signals, Zelensky particularly underlined his country's partners in the US in this context, who he said "often say that Russia wants to end the war."

"Yet the rhetoric and signals coming from Russia are the exact opposite, taking the form of official orders to their army. This Russian mindset must be recognized—and acted upon. And when they are in this very mindset, they will also undermine diplomacy," he said.

Zelensky went on to highlight the need for "real protection" from Russia, saying Kyiv will continue to work with all partners to ensure that such protection exists.

"Security measures are needed, financial measures are needed—including actions on Russian assets—and political measures are needed," he said.

Commenting on the upcoming EU summit on Thursday, the Ukrainian president further said that the outcome of the meetings in Brussels should demonstrate to Russia that continuing the over-three-and-a-half-year war next year is "pointless, because Ukraine will have support."

"This rests entirely with Europe; Europe must make this choice. We also expect our representatives to continue discussions and meetings with the US team this week on steps that can work for peace and guaranteed security," he added.

Zelensky's remarks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Moscow earlier Wednesday, during which he identified priority tasks for developing the country's armed forces and strengthening its defense capabilities.

He said Moscow will achieve the goals of its "special military operation," which Russia uses to define the ongoing conflict, and that the country would prefer to do this and address its "root causes" through diplomacy but will do so by military means "if the opposing side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions."

On Thursday, the leaders of 27 EU member states will gather in the Belgian capital to discuss whether to use frozen Russian assets worth €210 billion ($246 billion) as collateral to provide a loan to Ukraine. Moscow has regularly denounced the potential move as "outright theft" and threatened strong retaliation.