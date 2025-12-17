Turkish president meets with family of 6-year-old Hind Rajab killed by Israeli attack in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received the family and relatives of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed while trapped in a vehicle during an Israeli attack in Gaza.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan paid special attention to the younger family members, as well as holding video calls with some family members who could not attend in person.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present at the meeting.

Rajab was killed along with her family on Jan. 29, 2024 when their car was hit by Israeli gunfire in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.

The story of Rajab was also depicted in the film The Voice of Hind Rajab, which was recently screened in a special showing at the Presidential Complex, attended by her family members.