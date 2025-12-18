MEXICOS PRESIDENT URGES UN TO INTERVENE IN VENEZUELA TO PREVENT BLOODSHED

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on the UN to intervene to prevent bloodshed amid growing tensions in the Caribbean as the US continues to build up its military forces off Venezuela's northern coast.

"No to foreign interference, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and dialogue for peace. We call on the United Nations to assume its role — we have not seen it do so — to prevent any bloodshed and ensure that peaceful solutions to conflicts are always pursued. That is our position," Sheinbaum said in her daily briefing.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government of using oil revenues to fund "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping."

Caracas condemned the decision as violating international law, with Maduro warning of the risk of a "new Vietnam."

While Sheinbaum avoided direct criticism of her US counterpart, she denounced the use of economic measures.

"The problem with blockades is that they appear to target governments, but in reality, they harm the people. This is the case with Cuba: regardless of one's opinion about its government, a blockade hurts ordinary citizens," she said.

Calling for peaceful resolution, the Mexican president offered to serve as a mediator between the US and Venezuela. "The parties would need to approach us with a proposal. If not, mediators should be sought to help prevent conflict in the region."