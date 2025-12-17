US Senate passes $901B defense policy bill

A US flag flies atop the US Capitol building, the seat of the Congress, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The US Senate on Wednesday passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)—a $901 billion measure that outlines the Pentagon's policies and spending for 2026.

The Senate approved the bill 77-20, agreeing to adopt a version already passed by the House earlier this month.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

Key provisions in the 3,086-page bill include $800 million for Ukraine—$400 million for each of the next two years—as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and repealing Caesar sanctions on Syria under the former Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The bill also allocates $600 million to Israel, including funds for joint missile defense initiatives such as the Iron Dome system.

It counters threats from China and ensures the success of Indo-Pacific missions. The bill also includes a $1 billion budget for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative.

The NDAA also authorizes the US Department of Defense to collect funds from NATO allies to offset the cost of US force posture in Eastern Europe. It requires the US European Command (EUCOM) commander to conduct an annual assessment of how the US and NATO are maintaining a comparative military advantage against Russia.

It also requires the Pentagon to assess the impact on US security prior to reducing its force structure in Europe below 76,000.





















