Thousands protest industrial pollution in Tunisia’s Gabes

Thousands gathered Wednesday in the southeastern Tunisian city of Gabes to protest pollution from a local chemical production facility.

The march began in the Ayn Salam area and proceeded to the governor's office, where protesters carried banners that read: "The people want the plant dismantled", "Gabes is oppressed by pollution and the government", "End the pollution" and "No to humiliating policies against Gabes … Gabes is suffocating … Gabes is crying for help."

Activist Islam Zrali from the "End the Pollution" movement emphasized residents' determination to see the plant removed.

Speaking to Anadolu after the demonstration, Zrali marked the 15th anniversary of Tunisia's 2010 revolution, saying: "Years have passed, but our demands remain unmet. On this anniversary, our message is clear."

"While other cities demand freedom and jobs, Gabes demands the right to clean air," he stressed.

He emphasized that the only step capable of easing tensions is beginning the actual dismantling of the polluting industrial facility, and urged the presidency and judiciary to take concrete action.

He criticized the courts for repeatedly delaying a ruling in a lawsuit seeking the plant's closure, saying the delay is fueling continued protests.

Zrali announced that the group plans another protest outside the Gabes courthouse on Dec. 25, the same day the next court session is scheduled.

-Court delays, public frustration

On Dec. 4, the Gabes court postponed the hearing for the second time in less than a month.

The case seeks the closure of the industrial complex due to environmental pollution.

Established in 1972 in the Shatt es-Salam area, the complex includes phosphate processing and fertilizer production units.

Residents and environmental groups contend the plant dumps solid waste into the sea, worsening air and marine pollution.

Tunisian Environment Minister Habib Abid said Nov. 10 that efforts were underway to clean nearly 22,200 acres (9,000 hectares) of seabed in the Gulf of Gabes that is contaminated by phosphogypsum, a byproduct of phosphate processing.

On Nov. 8, President Kais Saied ordered the formation of a working group, led by engineer Ali bin Hammoud, to find urgent solutions to Gabes' pollution crisis.