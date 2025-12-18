Japanese prosecutors seek life sentence for assassin of ex-PM Abe

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday sought a life sentence for the accused in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

The assassin of Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, is standing trial for murder and other charges at the Nara District Court.

The 45-year-old man, who fatally shot Abe at close range while delivering an election campaign speech, has admitted to the assassination previously.

Yamagami has said he held a grudge against the Unification Church because of the financial ruin his family suffered due to his mother's massive donations to the religious group.

Prosecutors said Yamagami believed that shooting Abe, who had sent a video message to an event hosted by a group closely linked to the church, would draw "attention and criticism" to the organization.

They added that his difficult upbringing should not be used to justify a reduced sentence.

The ruling will be announced on Jan. 21.

The assassination prompted a government probe into the Unification Church over its solicitation of financially ruinous donations from members, ultimately leading to its dissolution.

A law was also enacted to regulate manipulative fundraising tactics by organizations.