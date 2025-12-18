Shelling kills 9 civilians, including 3 children in Sudan

Nine civilians, including three children, were killed and others wounded Wednesday after artillery shelling hit the city of Dilling in Sudan's South Kordofan state, a Sudanese nongovernmental platform said.

The Nuba Mountains Platform said in a statement that the shelling was carried out by forces of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu and allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and targeted residential neighborhoods in the city.

The bombardment killed six adults and three children and wounded several others, the platform added.

It said that Sudanese army forces later attacked the Taital area in South Kordofan, from which the artillery fire was launched, and managed to take control of it.

Neither the Sudanese army nor the SPLM-N faction or its RSF allies had commented on the report as of yet.

The cities of Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan have been under siege by the RSF and the SPLM-N faction since the early months of the war more than two years ago, and have been repeatedly targeted by artillery and drone attacks.

The three Kordofan states-North, West, and South-have seen weeks of fierce fighting between the army and the RSF, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.