Apple, Google to allow third-party app stores under new Japanese law

Tech brands Apple and Google will now be prohibited from blocking third-party app stores on iPhone and Android devices in Japan as a new law became effective on Thursday.

The law, passed in June last year, aims to expand user choice in app stores and beyond, as well as loosen tech companies' dominance over web browsers and search engines, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Companies will be required to present multiple default service options to first-time users, which will also extend to operating system updates.

The Fair Trade Commission said that it wants to correct the market dominance of the two companies and give users access to higher-quality services at a reasonable price by encouraging new market entrants.

However, concerns remain about whether it is possible to improve convenience and security at the same time, as insufficient services could undermine user protections.