Iraq welcomes US Congress vote to repeal war authorizations

Iraq on Wednesday welcomed a US Congress vote to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Baghdad, included within the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026.

The Foreign Ministry said it views "with great pleasure" the vote by the House of Representatives and the Senate, noting that the repeal awaits ratification by President Donald Trump.

It described the move as a "fundamental turning point" in reshaping the legal nature of relations between Baghdad and Washington, laying the groundwork for a new framework based on respect for Iraq's sovereignty and the closure of the legacy of war.

The ministry stressed that repealing the 1991 and 2002 authorizations "does not damage counterterrorism efforts, because the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, issued in response to the September 11 attacks to address the threats posed by al-Qaeda and other associated terrorist organizations, remains in force."

It reaffirmed the Iraqi government's commitment to strengthening relations with the US in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and supports stability in the Middle East.

Earlier, the US Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $901 billion bill outlining the Pentagon policy and spending for fiscal year 2026.

The Senate approved the measure by a 77-20 vote, adopting a version already passed by the House earlier this month.

During his first term, Trump argued that the 2002 AUMF provided the legal basis for the 2020 killing of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.