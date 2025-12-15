2 found dead at California mansion of director Rob Reiner: reports

Two people were found dead at the Southern California mansion of "When Harry Met Sally" director and actor Rob Reiner on Sunday, local broadcaster NBCLA and other media outlets reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC a man and a woman, approximately 78 and 68 years old, were found deceased inside.

Robbery-homicide division detectives have been assigned to the case.

Neighbors confirmed property records that indicate Reiner and his wife live in the home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, NBC reported.

Reiner rose to acting fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic on groundbreaking 1970s sitcom "All in the Family," before transitioning to directing with rock mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap" in 1984.

Reiner directed the 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally," starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.