UAV that was out of control shot down in Black Sea: Turkish Defense Ministry

A drone that was detected to have gone out of control while approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was shot down, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

An aerial object approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was detected and monitored in accordance with established procedures, the ministry said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

To ensure the security of national airspace, NATO-assigned and nationally controlled F-16 aircraft were assigned an alert response mission, it noted.

Following the assessment that the aerial object was a drone that had lost control, it "was shot down in a secure area outside residential zones in order to prevent any potential harm," the ministry added.