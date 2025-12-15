Jordan king, Chinese foreign minister discuss bilateral partnership, Gaza developments

A Palestinian child walks past puddles of rain water in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on December 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed ways on Monday to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The top Chinese diplomat arrived in Amman early Monday, as part of a regional tour that included the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A royal court statement said King Abdullah and Wang discussed ways to consolidate the strategic partnership between Jordan and China, and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in several fields, particularly economic and investment sectors.

Regarding developments in the Middle East, the monarch stressed the need to adhere to all provisions of an agreement to end the war in Gaza, and halt attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. He also called for intensifying international efforts to respond to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Abdullah reiterated "the need for the Palestinian people to obtain their full legitimate rights," emphasizing that the two-state solution "is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace," the statement said.