The UN on Monday hailed a recent decision by Belarus to pardon 123 jailed individuals, including foreign citizens, who were serving prison sentences for espionage, terrorism, and extremism.

"We welcome the 13 December release by the Belarusian authorities of 123 political prisoners, including the 2022 Nobel Peace laureate, Mr. Ales Bialiatski, as well as civic activist Ms. Maria Kolesnikova and commend the efforts of the United States in facilitating this and other recent releases," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a news conference.

The move follows agreements with US President Donald Trump in exchange for lifting sanctions from the Belarusian potassium industry, the press service of the Belarusian president said.

"We hope that this latest step enables greater dialogue, including on the issue of human rights, and we call for the release of all remaining political prisoners in Belarus," Haq added.

Last month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 23 citizens of Australia, Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, the US, Ukraine, and Japan.