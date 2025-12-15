Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank raid

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday evening by Israeli army fire during a raid in the town of Tuqu', east of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, local media.

The official news agency Wafa, citing Taysir Abu Mufreh, head of the Tuqu' Municipal Council, said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers.

Abu Mufreh said Israeli forces stormed the town, took up positions in its center, and opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the teenager's death.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,096 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.