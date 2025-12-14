Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV hits target with new TUBITAK SAGE munitions

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kaçır announced that the BOZOK and KAYI30 munitions, developed by the TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE), successfully destroyed their targets with precision during test firings conducted from the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV.

The successful integration of indigenous munitions with domestic platforms once again demonstrated Türkiye's technological capabilities in the defense industry.

Precision Test Strikes from AKINCI

The BOZOK and KAYI30 UAV munitions, developed by TÜBİTAK SAGE, successfully struck designated targets during test firings carried out by the Baykar-manufactured Bayraktar AKINCI.

The test results confirmed both the precision of the munitions and the high operational capability of the AKINCI.







