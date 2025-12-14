Arab states condemn deadly Sydney beach shooting

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Several Arab countries on Sunday condemned a deadly attack that killed 12 people at Bondi Beach in Sydney, expressing solidarity with Australia.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry expressed the country's denunciation of the attack and reiterated Doha's firm position rejecting "violence, terrorism and criminal acts regardless of their motives or causes."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom condemns the "terrorist attack" in Sydney and reaffirmed its stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the country "strongly condemns such criminal acts" and maintains its consistent rejection of "all forms of violence and terrorism" aimed at undermining security and stability.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, with ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad al-Majali affirming the country's full solidarity with "friendly Australia" and its rejection of "all acts of violence and terrorism" that seek to destabilize security."

At least 12 people were killed and 29 others injured when gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Sydney, in what Australian police and officials described as a "terror attack."

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.