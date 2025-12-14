Ankara condemns deadly Bondi Beach shooting

Policeman work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye on Sunday condemned the "terrorist attack" that took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, claiming 12 lives.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out today (Dec. 14) during the Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Australia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and wished a swift recovery to all those injured.

"As Türkiye, we reiterate our principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and our commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," it added.

At least 12 people were killed, including one of the gunmen, and 29 others injured in a Sunday mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, according to Australian officials, who called it a "terror attack."