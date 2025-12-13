Trump: Thailand and Cambodia agree to halt border fighting

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to stop fighting, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, following days of clashes along their shared border.



Trump said he had spoken by phone with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Both leaders had agreed to halt all hostilities "effective this evening," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.



It was unclear which time zone Trump was referring to. It was already night-time in the region when the message was posted. Neither Thailand nor Cambodia immediately confirmed the agreement.



"Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America. It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries!" Trump posted.



Later on Friday, during a bill signing ceremony with members of the 1980 US Olympic men's ice hockey team in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters "we just did a very good job with Thailand and Cambodia."



Trump said the two countries "started shooting at each other two days ago. It wasn't good, and we got it, I think, straightened out today."



Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has been ongoing for several days along multiple points of their border, amid a decades-old dispute over territorial claims. Each side has accused the other of first violating a previously agreed ceasefire along the roughly 800-kilometre frontier.



The clashes have displaced more than 500,000 residents and killed more than 20 people, including several civilians, with hundreds more wounded, according to officials.



The two countries had already agreed to a ceasefire in July after heavy fighting. In late October, they signed a joint declaration in Malaysia, in Trump's presence, outlining steps toward a lasting peace.



However, the truce was suspended in November following another border incident and the situation has sharply deteriorated again since Sunday.

