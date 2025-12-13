German government criticizes Israel over new West Bank settlements

The German government has criticized Israel for the authorization of more than 750 new housing units in the West Bank.



"The German government strongly rejects this move,' said a spokesman for the Foreign Office on Friday evening. The construction of settlements not only violates international law, but also hinders a two-state solution, he added.



A two-state solution refers to an independent Palestinian state existing peacefully side by side with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects a two-state solution, as does the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



On Wednesday, Israel authorized the construction of 764 housing units in three settlements in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority responded by saying that this policy was aimed at "igniting the region."



On Friday, the Israeli Cabinet also decided to push ahead with the legalization of 19 outposts in the West Bank. Settlers had built these smaller settlements of containers and houses without the Israeli government's authorization.





According to the German government, almost 30,000 new settlement units were authorized in 2025. This represents a new record high.



"The German government calls on the Israeli government to immediately halt settlement construction," said a statement from the Foreign Office. It strictly rejects both formal annexation and de facto annexation brought about by settlement expansion and other measures.



Netanyahu's right-wing religious government is steadily pushing ahead with settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



In 1967, Israel took over the West Bank and East Jerusalem - areas where more than 700,000 Israeli settlers now live among some 3 million Palestinians.



The Palestinians claim these territories for their own state. The German government refers to these territories – as well as the Gaza Strip – as "occupied territories" and does not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders that have not been agreed between the parties to the conflict.



