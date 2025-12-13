Erdoğan: The Black Sea should not be seen as an arena for conflict

President Erdoğan assessed the agenda and answered questions during his return flight from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, where he attended the "International Peace and Security Forum" organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

In his comments, Erdogan delivered significant messages regarding economic cooperation between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, regional issues, and his bilateral meetings. He mentioned that the events were held in conjunction with the "International Year of Peace and Security," announced by the United Nations (UN) and co-hosted by Türkiye, adding a special significance to the celebrations. Erdogan thanked Gurbangulu Berdimuhammedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and President Serdar Berdimuhammedov for their hospitality.

CRITICAL MEETINGS WITH PUTIN AND SHARIF



During his visit, President Erdoğan also engaged in bilateral discussions, meeting with not only the Turkmenistan's President and National Leader but also Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Sharing details of his meeting with President Putin, Erdoğan stated;

"In our conversation, we discussed our bilateral relations, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and regional issues. We noted our appreciation for the dialogue initiated with the efforts of President Trump, evaluating contributions our country could make to peace efforts."

Erdoğan expressed pride in witnessing Turkmenistan's level of development and the contribution of Turkish firms to this process and wished that the meetings would serve the good of friendly and brotherly nations as well as international peace.