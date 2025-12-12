Türkiye can host peace talks to end Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan tells Putin

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he is "closely" following peace talks to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, adding that Ankara can host the peace talks, in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate on Friday.

Erdogan and Putin met on the margins of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat and discussed the bilateral ties and comprehensive peace efforts regarding the Moscow-Kyiv war.

The efforts for ending the war with "a just and lasting peace are valuable," Erdoğan said, noting that progress can be achieved in areas that offer practical benefits for both sides.

"He noted that implementing a limited ceasefire, primarily targeting energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial."

Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's support for peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ankara is "following the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war," and "ready to host talks in all formats within this framework," he noted, according to the Communications Directorate.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Palestine and Syria, as well as the peace process in the South Caucasus.