Ankara warns of Black Sea escalation, seeks halt to attacks after ship damaged in Ukraine

Türkiye on Friday called for an urgent end to the Russia-Ukraine war after a Turkish-owned cargo vessel was damaged in an attack on Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, saying the incident underscored risks to Black Sea maritime security.

In a foreign ministry statement, Ankara also called for an arrangement to suspend attacks targeting navigation safety and the parties' energy and port infrastructure "to prevent escalation" in the region.

Cenk Denizcilik, operator of the roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V CENK T, said the ship, carrying food supplies, was struck by an air attack shortly after berthing at around 1600 local time, sparking a fire in its forward section.







