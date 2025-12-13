King Charles has ‘responded exceptionally well’ to cancer treatment: Buckingham Palace

King Charles delivered "good news" about his cancer, explaining in a personal message that early detection and "effective intervention" have allowed his treatment to be scaled back in the coming year, according to the BBC.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care," Charles said in a pre-recorded video that aired on Channel 4 late Friday as part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The update, confirming that he is responding positively to treatment, marks the most significant information about his health since he disclosed his diagnosis in February 2024.

While the specific type of cancer has not been made public and treatment and monitoring will continue, Charles underlined the importance of early diagnosis in the treatment.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he said.

Buckingham Palace said the king's recovery has progressed very well and he has "responded exceptionally well to treatment," prompting doctors to shift his care "into a precautionary phase."

Although the frequency of his treatment will be substantially reduced, the 77-year-old monarch has not been described as being in remission or "cured."



