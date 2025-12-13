4 more Gazans killed in Israeli strike amid ceasefire violations

Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said the fatalities occurred when an airstrike hit a civilian car on Al-Rashid coastal road west of Gaza City.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted a senior Hamas member in Gaza City.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the attack.

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others since the deal took effect on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.