Turkish President Erdoğan says Ukraine peace ‘not far off’ after Putin meeting, signals possible Trump talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said further diplomatic engagement could soon follow efforts led by Moscow and Washington, expressing optimism about the prospects for peace in Ukraine after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdoğan's remarks came during his return flight on Friday from Turkmenistan, where he attended the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.

Ankara will also engage with the US President Donald Trump to assess a potential peace plan, he told reporters aboard the plane.

"After this meeting with Putin, we hope to have the opportunity to also discuss the peace plan with US President Trump. Peace is not far off; we can see it," Erdoğan said, referring to his bilateral meeting with the Russian leader in Turkmenistan on Saturday.

Erdoğan noted that his meeting with Putin focused on ongoing conflicts and diplomatic initiatives launched with Trump's involvement.

"We evaluated the contributions our country can make to peace efforts," he said, noting, "We view positively the dialogue initiated through the efforts of Mr. Trump."

He stressed that Ankara's position is clearly understood by all parties involved in the Ukraine peace process. "We mainly talked about the war and peace efforts. Mr. Putin, like all other actors, knows very well where Türkiye stands on this issue," Erdoğan added.

Also, during the meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Turkish president said they also discussed the need to come together as soon as possible.

"He (Putin) also said 'I will keep my word.' I hope we can carry out this visit in the near future.

"Our relations with Russia are not driven by day-to-day calculations of interest. They are built on a deep historical foundation, a strong diplomatic framework, and mutual trust," Erdoğan underscored.

Addressing regional security, Erdoğan warned against turning the Black Sea into a zone of confrontation.

"The Black Sea should not be seen as an arena of rivalry. This would not benefit Russia or Ukraine," the Turkish president highlighted.

Freedom of Safety of navigation in the Black Sea is essential for all and must be guaranteed, he added.

- Türkiye-Turkmenistan ties

Stating that Türkiye is making efforts to strengthen ties with Turkmenistan, Erdoğan said economic and commercial ties between the countries are strong.

Turkish businesspeople have completed projects worth about $55 billion since Turkmenistan's independence, he noted, adding that 19 projects worth $10 billion are currently underway.

In this respect, Turkmenistan is the second country after Russia where the Turkish companies have implemented the most projects, Erdoğan stressed.

"We are striving to increase our trade volume, which exceeded $2 billion in 2024, to $5 billion," he added.

Highlighting that Turkmenistan obtained permanent neutrality status through a decision adopted at the UN General Assembly session of Dec. 12, 1995, Erdoğan said Ashgabat has successfully maintained this status for 30 years.

Turkmenistan "also makes a special effort to transform the concept of neutrality into a philosophy of peace," the Turkish president noted, stressing that Türkiye has been among the leading supporters of its permanent neutrality status.

"We will continue to support Turkmenistan's vision of building peace on the basis of neutrality," he said.

- 'It would also be a gain for Europe to look at our relations with a strategic vision'

Erdoğan also addressed Türkiye's EU accession bid, urging the bloc to adopt a strategic approach.

"It would also be a gain for Europe to look at our relations with a strategic vision. The steps that will come from Europe will shape the next phase of the process," he said.

- 'Divisions, conflicts have not benefited Syria in any way'

On Syria, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of the March 10 agreement, calling it critical for the country's future.

"The March 10 agreement is a process that closely concerns the future of the region. Achieving the goals envisaged by the agreement will be the most beneficial outcome for Syria," he said, adding that Türkiye seeks prosperity for all Syrians regardless of ethnicity or sect.

The recent past has shown that "divisions and conflicts have not benefited Syria in any way," Erdoğan highlighted.

- Call for Israel to fully comply with ceasefire

Turning to Gaza, Erdoğan said Israel must fully comply with its commitments. "It is essential that Israel fulfill its promises, fully comply with the ceasefire, and allow life in Gaza to return to normal," he said, adding: "The security problem created by Israel must be eliminated. Türkiye never shirks serious responsibilities."

When asked whether Türkiye will participate in the Peace Council expected to be formed after the ceasefire in Gaza, the president said Türkiye has not yet received any offer or request.

"We are hearing rumors that such a meeting will be held. As long as such meetings are held for peace, we are ready at any moment," Erdoğan added.