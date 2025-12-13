Syria holds no exclusionary, retaliatory agenda toward any component: President al-Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa stressed Saturday that the country harbors no exclusionary or retaliatory tendencies toward any component.

The remarks came during a meeting at the People's Palace in Damascus with notables and community leaders from the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus in western Syria, according to posts by the presidency.

"Syria is entering a new phase of rebuilding the state on the foundations of stability and popular participation," he said.

He added that "Syria is a state of citizenship that guarantees justice and safeguards the rights of all Syrians."

The attendees underscored "the importance of consolidating civil peace and the rule of law," and raised the need to prepare an investment map for the coastal region to support development and create job opportunities.

The coastal region witnessed widespread violations, including murder, torture, looting and burning homes in March, primarily targeting Alawi communities, according to a report by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

The violations were reportedly committed by individuals, some forces of the interim government, and remnants of the former Assad regime, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, said the report.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has taken several measures to restore security and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by al-Sharaa was formed in January.







