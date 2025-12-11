Russia vows response to new EU curbs on diplomats’ movement

Russia will introduce retaliatory steps after the EU moves to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats inside the bloc, but those measures will not affect ordinary travelers or tourism, Moscow's envoy to France said on Thursday.

Russian Ambassador Alexey Meshkov told Rossiya-24 broadcaster that Moscow is preparing its response ahead of the EU's new rules taking effect on Jan. 25, 2026.

"Unlike the European Union, we're not at war with ordinary people. But, likely, after restrictions on our movement are introduced on Jan. 25, retaliatory measures will be taken. But not a deliberate reduction in travel. First of all, I'd like to point out that this doesn't affect tourism," he said.

Meshkov argued that the restrictions represent a political step rather than a security requirement, saying they will complicate the work of Russian embassies across the bloc.

Under measures included in the EU's 19th sanctions package, Russian diplomats will be confined to the territory of their state of accreditation and must notify authorities if they plan to visit or transit through another EU country. Member states may also require prior authorization.

The EU announced the new restrictions as part of broader sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The bloc says the measures seek to tighten oversight of Russian diplomatic activity, while Moscow has accused Brussels of politicizing routine diplomatic work.