PUTIN REAFFIRMS RUSSIAS SUPPORT FOR VENEZUELA IN CALL WITH MADURO

Putin reaffirms Russia's support for Venezuela in call with Maduro

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2025. (EPA File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed support for Caracas in a call with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday.

A Kremlin statement said Putin and Maduro exchanged views on issues related to furthering the development of relations in accordance with the treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation that took effect in November.

"Vladimir Putin expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reaffirmed support for the Maduro government's policies aimed at safeguarding national interests and sovereignty amid mounting external pressures," it said.

Mutual commitment was reconfirmed to consistently implement joint projects in trade-economic, energy, finance, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres, according to the statement.