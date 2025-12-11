Palestinian doctor shot, injured by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian doctor was injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, medical sources said.

The official news agency Wafa, citing the sources, reported that Israeli soldiers stationed inside the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank shot at a doctor while he was leaving a funeral home.

He was hospitalized for medical attention, the agency said.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,093 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.