India, US to ‘work together for global peace', says Modi after talks with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the South Asian nation and the US will "continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity."

His remarks came after Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump on the telephone on Thursday.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments," Modi said on US social media company X.

He added: "India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity."

The phone call with the US president comes after Modi hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin last week for an annual summit in New Delhi.

The Trump administration has imposed punishing 50% tariffs on Indian imports, partly for buying Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine.

Modi's call with Trump also came as the two sides held trade talks in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Separately, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Tuesday that the type of offers India has put forward "have been the best we've ever received as a country, so I think that's a viable alternative market."