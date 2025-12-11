Zelensky says territorial questions must be decided by Ukrainians in referendum or elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the issue of any potential territorial arrangements under ongoing peace discussions must be decided solely by the Ukrainian people.

"I believe the people of Ukraine will answer this question-in the format of elections or in the format of a referendum-but there must be a position of the people of Ukraine," Zelensky told journalists, according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

His remarks came as Kyiv continues talks with the US on proposals that include establishing a "free economic" or "demilitarized" zone in parts of Donetsk region, under which Ukrainian forces would withdraw while Russian troops would be barred from entering.

Zelensky said the idea raises unresolved questions over control, monitoring and how to prevent Russian infiltration "under the guise of civilians," according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

"That model is not in Ukraine's interests," he said, while noting that dialogue with partners continues and that Kyiv seeks "fair solutions" based on parity and security guarantees.

He added that much also depends on the performance of Ukrainian forces on the ground, saying their ability to hold positions and deter Russian attacks shapes the diplomatic process.

Zelensky's comments come amid discussions of a US-backed peace plan and Washington's push for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.

He has said Kyiv is ready for a vote once legal changes are made and security is ensured.

Last week, Zelensky said that the territorial issue remains the "most difficult" issue in negotiations.