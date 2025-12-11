Kremlin spokesman claims Russia captured Ukrainian stronghold of Siversk

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin received a report on the complete capture of the Ukrainian town of Siversk by Russian forces.

Peskov said at a news conference in Moscow that Putin received the report at a meeting in Moscow with military chiefs.

The meeting focused on the general situation in the battle zone, he said. "It was also about the complete transfer of Siversk under our control. The president has received detailed reports on this issue."

Siversk is a strategic Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region. Its capture is seen as a significant step, opening a direct route toward the key cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which form a major defensive hub for Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.