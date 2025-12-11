Russia could be ready to attack NATO within 5 years, Rutte warns

The NATO secretary general on Thursday warned that Russia could be in a position to attack NATO within five years, urging allies to boost defense spending and strengthen the alliance's deterrence.

"We need to be crystal clear about the threat. We are Russia's next target," Mark Rutte said during his keynote speech at a Munich Security Conference event in Berlin.

"NATO's own defenses can hold for now. But with its economy dedicated to war, Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years," he said.

The NATO chief noted that Russia has significantly increased defense production during the war in Ukraine, manufacturing around 2,000 cruise and ballistic missiles this year and producing an estimated 2,900 attack drones monthly.

Accusing Russia of waging an escalating hybrid war against Western nations, Rutte said Moscow was behind covert campaigns, sabotage attacks on critical infrastructure, drone incursions and airspace violations.

"NATO's response to Russia's provocations has been calm, decisive and proportionate. But we need to be prepared for further escalation and confrontation," Rutte warned.

"Our enduring commitment to NATO's Article 5, that an attack on one is an attack on all, sends a powerful message. Any aggressor must know that we can and will hit back hard," he said.

During a panel discussion after his speech, Rutte welcomed the German government's decision to increase defense spending and its plans for major defense investments. As Europe's largest economy, he said, these efforts were significant. He criticized those who oppose these efforts and warned that the threat posed by Russia is real.

"I know also in Germany, some people are questioning, do we really need to do this? Yes. If you love the German language, and you do not want to speak Russian, it is crucial," Rutte said, at the panel discussion with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. "It is a sine qua non, because otherwise, this guy will not stop with Ukraine. That is, I think, what we have to be very watchful of," he added.