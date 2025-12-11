UN chief 'concerned' over recent US seizure of oil tanker off coast of Venezuela

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern Thursday over the US takeover of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela a day earlier, his spokesperson said.

"The secretary-general has been concerned about any escalating tensions regarding the United States and Venezuela, and he's concerned by this latest development," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news conference.

Urging all parties to "honor" their obligations under the UN Charter and international law, Haq said: "We are calling on all actors to refrain from actions that could further escalate bilateral tensions and destabilize Venezuela and the region."

The move comes amid growing tensions between Caracas and Washington as US President Donald Trump continues to demand Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro step down from power.

The US has already carried out 22 known strikes on alleged "narco-terrorist" seaborne vessels, killing 87 people since the attacks began in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean in early September.