China’s Jetan ‘airborne UAV carrier’ drone completes maiden flight

China's Jetank drone, described as an "airborne UAV carrier," completed its first flight on Thursday in central Shaanxi province, Global Times reported citing the People's Daily.

The large drone can carry multiple smaller drones, marking a breakthrough in China's UAV technology, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The Jetank's deployment is expected to boost the low-altitude economy, foster innovation, and enhance the aviation industry.

It features a modular design for various missions and boasts impressive specifications: 16.35 meters long (53.5 feet), 25-meter wingspan (82 feet), 16-ton maximum takeoff weight (35,274 pounds), 6,000 kg payload capacity (13,228 pounds), 12-hour endurance, and a 7,000 km range (4,350 miles).

The drone is adaptable for various civilian uses, such as supply transport, disaster relief, communication restoration, and environmental surveys, according to a report by the People's Daily.

First revealed at Airshow China 2024, the Jetank also has military capabilities, with hardpoints for missiles and bombs, and can switch mission types in under two hours with modular payloads.

The UAV is equipped with a specialized isomerism-hive module that can carry loitering munitions or small drones, earning it the nickname "airborne UAV carrier."

Separately, China's first domestically developed 800-kg-class heavy-lift eVTOL aircraft, the AR-E800, also completed its maiden flight in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, on Wednesday.

Developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the AR-E800 features a versatile cargo bay that can switch between internal and external transport modes, according to Global Times citing the Science and Technology Daily.

With a 300-kg (nearly 661 pounds) payload capacity, it is designed for tasks like delivering equipment to high-altitude stations, operating in complex terrain, and supporting supply and emergency deliveries.





