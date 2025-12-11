China, Brazil create space laboratory

China and Brazil are creating a laboratory that will focus on the scientific needs of astronomical observation and deep space exploration, according to a statement on Wednesday from the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation.

The company hailed the agreement between the Chinese corporation's Network Communications Research Institute with Brazil's Federal University of Campina Grande and Federal University of Paraiba to create the China-Brazil laboratory for radio astronomy technology, as laying a solid foundation and providing an important platform for future international scientific and technological exchanges, as well as cooperation.

The laboratory will explore cutting-edge technologies, advance international scientific and technological cooperation, and plan large-scale global research projects, enabling science and technology innovation to support global development and modernization, it added.

Meanwhile, China's commercial satellite constellation, Spacesail, will provide satellite communication services to Brazil and broadband internet access to remote and underserved regions, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Spacesail is a low-Earth-orbit constellation with full frequency bands and a multi-layer, multi-orbit design. Its commercial network construction was officially launched last August. The constellation is expected to bring its commercial services to Brazil in 2026.



