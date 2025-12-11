Bulgarian government resigns before no-confidence vote amid mass protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced his Cabinet's resignation on Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote amid nationwide anti-government protests, according to Bulgarian News Agency.

Zhelyazkov announced the resignation at an emergency press conference in parliament, which was about to vote on a no-confidence motion against the government.

The country has been witnessing massive anti-government protests against the Cabinet's controversial budget plans, which later escalated into broader discontent over alleged government corruption.

Last week, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also said the government's resignation is "inevitable" and that snap elections are the only viable path forward, following large-scale protests against the Cabinet's budget policies and widespread allegations of corruption.





