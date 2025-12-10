Trump plans call to mediate Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

US President Donald Trump said he plans to intervene in the renewed border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, signalling he would call the leaders of both countries.



Speaking in the US state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, Trump said "tomorrow, I'll have to make a phone call," referring to the latest attacks.



Addressing supporters in the town of Mount Pocono, Trump claimed that few others could "make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia."



He pointed to past peace agreements he said he had helped broker, including a ceasefire between the South-East Asian neighbours.



Violence flared again roughly six weeks after Thailand and Cambodia signed a truce, with heavy fighting reported along the 800-kilometre border on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of residents were forced to flee to shelters or safer areas.

