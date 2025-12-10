Japan denies China’s claim of radar lock on Chinese jet

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday rejected China's claim that Japanese Self-Defense Forces jets locked radar on Chinese aircraft in recent fighter jet engagements between their militaries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Koizumi's remarks came after both sides made conflicting claims about recent fighter jet engagements.

On Saturday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two ASDF F-15 jets over the high seas southeast of Okinawa's main island.

On Sunday, without mentioning a radar lock, the Chinese navy said that Japanese aircraft "repeatedly approached and disrupted" the Chinese naval training maritime area and airspace and "seriously endangered flight safety."

The development comes as tensions are running high between China and Japan following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Nov. 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

China sharply criticized the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.

Taiwan is claimed by Beijing and lies near Japan's Yonaguni Island.